500 Bhutanese ngultrums to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert BTN to XOF at the real exchange rate

500 btn
3,699 xof

1.000 BTN = 7.397 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:27
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BTN7.39723 XOF
5 BTN36.98615 XOF
10 BTN73.97230 XOF
20 BTN147.94460 XOF
50 BTN369.86150 XOF
100 BTN739.72300 XOF
250 BTN1,849.30750 XOF
500 BTN3,698.61500 XOF
1000 BTN7,397.23000 XOF
2000 BTN14,794.46000 XOF
5000 BTN36,986.15000 XOF
10000 BTN73,972.30000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 XOF0.13519 BTN
5 XOF0.67593 BTN
10 XOF1.35186 BTN
20 XOF2.70372 BTN
50 XOF6.75930 BTN
100 XOF13.51860 BTN
250 XOF33.79650 BTN
500 XOF67.59300 BTN
1000 XOF135.18600 BTN
2000 XOF270.37200 BTN
5000 XOF675.93000 BTN
10000 XOF1,351.86000 BTN