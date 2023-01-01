Bhutanese ngultrums to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert BTN to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
7,273 xof

1.00000 BTN = 7.27311 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:54
Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.377618.42180.92190.8050561.348051.67351.54763
1 CAD0.7259113.37240.6692170.584390.978551.214791.12342
1 ZAR0.05428370.07478110.05004470.04370130.07317690.09084350.0840107
1 EUR1.08471.4942819.982110.873251.462231.815251.67871

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BTN7.27311 XOF
5 BTN36.36555 XOF
10 BTN72.73110 XOF
20 BTN145.46220 XOF
50 BTN363.65550 XOF
100 BTN727.31100 XOF
250 BTN1818.27750 XOF
500 BTN3636.55500 XOF
1000 BTN7273.11000 XOF
2000 BTN14546.22000 XOF
5000 BTN36365.55000 XOF
10000 BTN72731.10000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 XOF0.13749 BTN
5 XOF0.68746 BTN
10 XOF1.37493 BTN
20 XOF2.74986 BTN
50 XOF6.87465 BTN
100 XOF13.74930 BTN
250 XOF34.37325 BTN
500 XOF68.74650 BTN
1000 XOF137.49300 BTN
2000 XOF274.98600 BTN
5000 XOF687.46500 BTN
10000 XOF1374.93000 BTN