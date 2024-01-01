Convert XOF to BTN at the real exchange rate

10 thousand CFA francs BCEAO to Bhutanese ngultrums

10,000 xof
1,360.07 btn

CFA1.000 XOF = Nu.0.1360 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:17
Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 XOF0.13601 BTN
5 XOF0.68004 BTN
10 XOF1.36007 BTN
20 XOF2.72014 BTN
50 XOF6.80035 BTN
100 XOF13.60070 BTN
250 XOF34.00175 BTN
500 XOF68.00350 BTN
1000 XOF136.00700 BTN
2000 XOF272.01400 BTN
5000 XOF680.03500 BTN
10000 XOF1,360.07000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BTN7.35256 XOF
5 BTN36.76280 XOF
10 BTN73.52560 XOF
20 BTN147.05120 XOF
50 BTN367.62800 XOF
100 BTN735.25600 XOF
250 BTN1,838.14000 XOF
500 BTN3,676.28000 XOF
1000 BTN7,352.56000 XOF
2000 BTN14,705.12000 XOF
5000 BTN36,762.80000 XOF
10000 BTN73,525.60000 XOF