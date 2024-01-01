Convert XOF to BTN at the real exchange rate

1 thousand CFA francs BCEAO to Bhutanese ngultrums

1,000 xof
136.01 btn

CFA1.000 XOF = Nu.0.1360 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:16
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 XOF0.13601 BTN
5 XOF0.68004 BTN
10 XOF1.36008 BTN
20 XOF2.72016 BTN
50 XOF6.80040 BTN
100 XOF13.60080 BTN
250 XOF34.00200 BTN
500 XOF68.00400 BTN
1000 XOF136.00800 BTN
2000 XOF272.01600 BTN
5000 XOF680.04000 BTN
10000 XOF1,360.08000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BTN7.35249 XOF
5 BTN36.76245 XOF
10 BTN73.52490 XOF
20 BTN147.04980 XOF
50 BTN367.62450 XOF
100 BTN735.24900 XOF
250 BTN1,838.12250 XOF
500 BTN3,676.24500 XOF
1000 BTN7,352.49000 XOF
2000 BTN14,704.98000 XOF
5000 BTN36,762.45000 XOF
10000 BTN73,524.90000 XOF