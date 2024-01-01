Bhutanese ngultrums to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert BTN to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
483.58 uyu

Nu.1.000 BTN = $U0.4836 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BTN to UYU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BTN to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.48360.4836
Low0.47900.4567
Average0.48070.4720
Change0.88%5.90%
View full history

1 BTN to UYU stats

The performance of BTN to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4836 and a 30 day low of 0.4790. This means the 30 day average was 0.4807. The change for BTN to UYU was 0.88.

The performance of BTN to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4836 and a 90 day low of 0.4567. This means the 90 day average was 0.4720. The change for BTN to UYU was 5.90.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Uruguayan Peso
1 BTN0.48358 UYU
5 BTN2.41788 UYU
10 BTN4.83576 UYU
20 BTN9.67152 UYU
50 BTN24.17880 UYU
100 BTN48.35760 UYU
250 BTN120.89400 UYU
500 BTN241.78800 UYU
1000 BTN483.57600 UYU
2000 BTN967.15200 UYU
5000 BTN2,417.88000 UYU
10000 BTN4,835.76000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 UYU2.06793 BTN
5 UYU10.33965 BTN
10 UYU20.67930 BTN
20 UYU41.35860 BTN
50 UYU103.39650 BTN
100 UYU206.79300 BTN
250 UYU516.98250 BTN
500 UYU1,033.96500 BTN
1000 UYU2,067.93000 BTN
2000 UYU4,135.86000 BTN
5000 UYU10,339.65000 BTN
10000 UYU20,679.30000 BTN