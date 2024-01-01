Bhutanese ngultrums to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert BTN to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
461.91 uyu

1.000 BTN = 0.4619 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.3618.880.9220.7881.3441.6581.534
1 CAD0.735113.8810.6780.5790.9881.2191.128
1 ZAR0.0530.07210.0490.0420.0710.0880.081
1 EUR1.0841.47420.46610.8541.4571.7971.663

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Uruguayan Peso
1 BTN0.46191 UYU
5 BTN2.30953 UYU
10 BTN4.61905 UYU
20 BTN9.23810 UYU
50 BTN23.09525 UYU
100 BTN46.19050 UYU
250 BTN115.47625 UYU
500 BTN230.95250 UYU
1000 BTN461.90500 UYU
2000 BTN923.81000 UYU
5000 BTN2,309.52500 UYU
10000 BTN4,619.05000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 UYU2.16495 BTN
5 UYU10.82475 BTN
10 UYU21.64950 BTN
20 UYU43.29900 BTN
50 UYU108.24750 BTN
100 UYU216.49500 BTN
250 UYU541.23750 BTN
500 UYU1,082.47500 BTN
1000 UYU2,164.95000 BTN
2000 UYU4,329.90000 BTN
5000 UYU10,824.75000 BTN
10000 UYU21,649.50000 BTN