Bhutanese ngultrums to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert BTN to UYU at the real exchange rate

1000 btn
477.24 uyu

1.00000 BTN = 0.47724 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:56
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Uruguayan Peso
1 BTN0.47724 UYU
5 BTN2.38621 UYU
10 BTN4.77243 UYU
20 BTN9.54486 UYU
50 BTN23.86215 UYU
100 BTN47.72430 UYU
250 BTN119.31075 UYU
500 BTN238.62150 UYU
1000 BTN477.24300 UYU
2000 BTN954.48600 UYU
5000 BTN2386.21500 UYU
10000 BTN4772.43000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 UYU2.09537 BTN
5 UYU10.47685 BTN
10 UYU20.95370 BTN
20 UYU41.90740 BTN
50 UYU104.76850 BTN
100 UYU209.53700 BTN
250 UYU523.84250 BTN
500 UYU1047.68500 BTN
1000 UYU2095.37000 BTN
2000 UYU4190.74000 BTN
5000 UYU10476.85000 BTN
10000 UYU20953.70000 BTN