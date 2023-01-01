10 thousand Bhutanese ngultrums to Uruguayan pesos

Convert BTN to UYU at the real exchange rate

10,000 btn
4,694.91 uyu

1.00000 BTN = 0.46949 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:05
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Uruguayan Peso
1 BTN0.46949 UYU
5 BTN2.34746 UYU
10 BTN4.69491 UYU
20 BTN9.38982 UYU
50 BTN23.47455 UYU
100 BTN46.94910 UYU
250 BTN117.37275 UYU
500 BTN234.74550 UYU
1000 BTN469.49100 UYU
2000 BTN938.98200 UYU
5000 BTN2347.45500 UYU
10000 BTN4694.91000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 UYU2.12997 BTN
5 UYU10.64985 BTN
10 UYU21.29970 BTN
20 UYU42.59940 BTN
50 UYU106.49850 BTN
100 UYU212.99700 BTN
250 UYU532.49250 BTN
500 UYU1064.98500 BTN
1000 UYU2129.97000 BTN
2000 UYU4259.94000 BTN
5000 UYU10649.85000 BTN
10000 UYU21299.70000 BTN