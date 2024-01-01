10 thousand Uruguayan pesos to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert UYU to BTN at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = Nu.2.020 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:36
UYU to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BTN
1 UYU to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.03042.0853
Low1.98411.9775
Average2.01622.0506
Change1.80%-2.87%
1 UYU to BTN stats

The performance of UYU to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0304 and a 30 day low of 1.9841. This means the 30 day average was 2.0162. The change for UYU to BTN was 1.80.

The performance of UYU to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0853 and a 90 day low of 1.9775. This means the 90 day average was 2.0506. The change for UYU to BTN was -2.87.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 UYU2.01985 BTN
5 UYU10.09925 BTN
10 UYU20.19850 BTN
20 UYU40.39700 BTN
50 UYU100.99250 BTN
100 UYU201.98500 BTN
250 UYU504.96250 BTN
500 UYU1,009.92500 BTN
1000 UYU2,019.85000 BTN
2000 UYU4,039.70000 BTN
5000 UYU10,099.25000 BTN
10000 UYU20,198.50000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Uruguayan Peso
1 BTN0.49509 UYU
5 BTN2.47544 UYU
10 BTN4.95087 UYU
20 BTN9.90174 UYU
50 BTN24.75435 UYU
100 BTN49.50870 UYU
250 BTN123.77175 UYU
500 BTN247.54350 UYU
1000 BTN495.08700 UYU
2000 BTN990.17400 UYU
5000 BTN2,475.43500 UYU
10000 BTN4,950.87000 UYU