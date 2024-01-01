Bhutanese ngultrums to Laotian kips today

Convert BTN to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
265,012 lak

Nu.1.000 BTN = ₭265.0 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to LAK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High265.3920265.3920
Low264.3660255.1840
Average264.8659261.0976
Change0.24%3.64%
1 BTN to LAK stats

The performance of BTN to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 265.3920 and a 30 day low of 264.3660. This means the 30 day average was 264.8659. The change for BTN to LAK was 0.24.

The performance of BTN to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 265.3920 and a 90 day low of 255.1840. This means the 90 day average was 261.0976. The change for BTN to LAK was 3.64.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Laotian Kip
1 BTN265.01200 LAK
5 BTN1,325.06000 LAK
10 BTN2,650.12000 LAK
20 BTN5,300.24000 LAK
50 BTN13,250.60000 LAK
100 BTN26,501.20000 LAK
250 BTN66,253.00000 LAK
500 BTN132,506.00000 LAK
1000 BTN265,012.00000 LAK
2000 BTN530,024.00000 LAK
5000 BTN1,325,060.00000 LAK
10000 BTN2,650,120.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 LAK0.00377 BTN
5 LAK0.01887 BTN
10 LAK0.03773 BTN
20 LAK0.07547 BTN
50 LAK0.18867 BTN
100 LAK0.37734 BTN
250 LAK0.94335 BTN
500 LAK1.88671 BTN
1000 LAK3.77341 BTN
2000 LAK7.54682 BTN
5000 LAK18.86705 BTN
10000 LAK37.73410 BTN