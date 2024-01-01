100 Bhutanese ngultrums to Laotian kips

Convert BTN to LAK at the real exchange rate

100 btn
25,462.20 lak

1.000 BTN = 254.6 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Laotian Kip
1 BTN254.62200 LAK
5 BTN1,273.11000 LAK
10 BTN2,546.22000 LAK
20 BTN5,092.44000 LAK
50 BTN12,731.10000 LAK
100 BTN25,462.20000 LAK
250 BTN63,655.50000 LAK
500 BTN127,311.00000 LAK
1000 BTN254,622.00000 LAK
2000 BTN509,244.00000 LAK
5000 BTN1,273,110.00000 LAK
10000 BTN2,546,220.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 LAK0.00393 BTN
5 LAK0.01964 BTN
10 LAK0.03927 BTN
20 LAK0.07855 BTN
50 LAK0.19637 BTN
100 LAK0.39274 BTN
250 LAK0.98185 BTN
500 LAK1.96370 BTN
1000 LAK3.92739 BTN
2000 LAK7.85478 BTN
5000 LAK19.63695 BTN
10000 LAK39.27390 BTN