Bhutanese ngultrums to Seychellois rupees today

Convert BTN to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
165.85 scr

Nu.1.000 BTN = ₨0.1659 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17910.1791
Low0.15990.1599
Average0.16730.1660
Change0.75%-0.04%
1 BTN to SCR stats

The performance of BTN to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1791 and a 30 day low of 0.1599. This means the 30 day average was 0.1673. The change for BTN to SCR was 0.75.

The performance of BTN to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1791 and a 90 day low of 0.1599. This means the 90 day average was 0.1660. The change for BTN to SCR was -0.04.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Seychellois Rupee
1 BTN0.16585 SCR
5 BTN0.82927 SCR
10 BTN1.65854 SCR
20 BTN3.31708 SCR
50 BTN8.29270 SCR
100 BTN16.58540 SCR
250 BTN41.46350 SCR
500 BTN82.92700 SCR
1000 BTN165.85400 SCR
2000 BTN331.70800 SCR
5000 BTN829.27000 SCR
10000 BTN1,658.54000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SCR6.02940 BTN
5 SCR30.14700 BTN
10 SCR60.29400 BTN
20 SCR120.58800 BTN
50 SCR301.47000 BTN
100 SCR602.94000 BTN
250 SCR1,507.35000 BTN
500 SCR3,014.70000 BTN
1000 SCR6,029.40000 BTN
2000 SCR12,058.80000 BTN
5000 SCR30,147.00000 BTN
10000 SCR60,294.00000 BTN