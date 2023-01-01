Bhutanese ngultrums to Seychellois rupees today

Convert BTN to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
155.39 scr

1.00000 BTN = 0.15539 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:00
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Seychellois Rupee
1 BTN0.15539 SCR
5 BTN0.77693 SCR
10 BTN1.55386 SCR
20 BTN3.10772 SCR
50 BTN7.76930 SCR
100 BTN15.53860 SCR
250 BTN38.84650 SCR
500 BTN77.69300 SCR
1000 BTN155.38600 SCR
2000 BTN310.77200 SCR
5000 BTN776.93000 SCR
10000 BTN1553.86000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SCR6.43560 BTN
5 SCR32.17800 BTN
10 SCR64.35600 BTN
20 SCR128.71200 BTN
50 SCR321.78000 BTN
100 SCR643.56000 BTN
250 SCR1608.90000 BTN
500 SCR3217.80000 BTN
1000 SCR6435.60000 BTN
2000 SCR12871.20000 BTN
5000 SCR32178.00000 BTN
10000 SCR64356.00000 BTN