Convert SCR to BTN at the real exchange rate

10 Seychellois rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums

10 scr
58.66 btn

₨1.000 SCR = Nu.5.866 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:29
How to convert Seychellois rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SCR5.86578 BTN
5 SCR29.32890 BTN
10 SCR58.65780 BTN
20 SCR117.31560 BTN
50 SCR293.28900 BTN
100 SCR586.57800 BTN
250 SCR1,466.44500 BTN
500 SCR2,932.89000 BTN
1000 SCR5,865.78000 BTN
2000 SCR11,731.56000 BTN
5000 SCR29,328.90000 BTN
10000 SCR58,657.80000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Seychellois Rupee
1 BTN0.17048 SCR
5 BTN0.85240 SCR
10 BTN1.70480 SCR
20 BTN3.40960 SCR
50 BTN8.52400 SCR
100 BTN17.04800 SCR
250 BTN42.62000 SCR
500 BTN85.24000 SCR
1000 BTN170.48000 SCR
2000 BTN340.96000 SCR
5000 BTN852.40000 SCR
10000 BTN1,704.80000 SCR