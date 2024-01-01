10 thousand Bhutanese ngultrums to Seychellois rupees

Convert BTN to SCR at the real exchange rate

10,000 btn
1,637.95 scr

1.000 BTN = 0.1638 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:52
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Seychellois Rupee
1 BTN0.16380 SCR
5 BTN0.81898 SCR
10 BTN1.63795 SCR
20 BTN3.27590 SCR
50 BTN8.18975 SCR
100 BTN16.37950 SCR
250 BTN40.94875 SCR
500 BTN81.89750 SCR
1000 BTN163.79500 SCR
2000 BTN327.59000 SCR
5000 BTN818.97500 SCR
10000 BTN1,637.95000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SCR6.10521 BTN
5 SCR30.52605 BTN
10 SCR61.05210 BTN
20 SCR122.10420 BTN
50 SCR305.26050 BTN
100 SCR610.52100 BTN
250 SCR1,526.30250 BTN
500 SCR3,052.60500 BTN
1000 SCR6,105.21000 BTN
2000 SCR12,210.42000 BTN
5000 SCR30,526.05000 BTN
10000 SCR61,052.10000 BTN