Bhutanese ngultrums to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert BTN to UZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
150,379 uzs

Nu.1.000 BTN = so'm150.4 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to UZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High151.4170152.9220
Low149.9120149.9120
Average150.7428151.3737
Change-0.34%-1.05%
1 BTN to UZS stats

The performance of BTN to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 151.4170 and a 30 day low of 149.9120. This means the 30 day average was 150.7428. The change for BTN to UZS was -0.34.

The performance of BTN to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 152.9220 and a 90 day low of 149.9120. This means the 90 day average was 151.3737. The change for BTN to UZS was -1.05.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Uzbekistan Som
1 BTN150.37900 UZS
5 BTN751.89500 UZS
10 BTN1,503.79000 UZS
20 BTN3,007.58000 UZS
50 BTN7,518.95000 UZS
100 BTN15,037.90000 UZS
250 BTN37,594.75000 UZS
500 BTN75,189.50000 UZS
1000 BTN150,379.00000 UZS
2000 BTN300,758.00000 UZS
5000 BTN751,895.00000 UZS
10000 BTN1,503,790.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 UZS0.00665 BTN
5 UZS0.03325 BTN
10 UZS0.06650 BTN
20 UZS0.13300 BTN
50 UZS0.33249 BTN
100 UZS0.66499 BTN
250 UZS1.66247 BTN
500 UZS3.32494 BTN
1000 UZS6.64988 BTN
2000 UZS13.29976 BTN
5000 UZS33.24940 BTN
10000 UZS66.49880 BTN