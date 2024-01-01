Bhutanese ngultrums to Uzbekistan soms today
Convert BTN to UZS at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 BTN to UZS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|151.4170
|152.9220
|Low
|149.9120
|149.9120
|Average
|150.7428
|151.3737
|Change
|-0.34%
|-1.05%
|View full history
1 BTN to UZS stats
The performance of BTN to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 151.4170 and a 30 day low of 149.9120. This means the 30 day average was 150.7428. The change for BTN to UZS was -0.34.
The performance of BTN to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 152.9220 and a 90 day low of 149.9120. This means the 90 day average was 151.3737. The change for BTN to UZS was -1.05.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Uzbekistan soms
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Uzbekistan Som
|1 BTN
|150.37900 UZS
|5 BTN
|751.89500 UZS
|10 BTN
|1,503.79000 UZS
|20 BTN
|3,007.58000 UZS
|50 BTN
|7,518.95000 UZS
|100 BTN
|15,037.90000 UZS
|250 BTN
|37,594.75000 UZS
|500 BTN
|75,189.50000 UZS
|1000 BTN
|150,379.00000 UZS
|2000 BTN
|300,758.00000 UZS
|5000 BTN
|751,895.00000 UZS
|10000 BTN
|1,503,790.00000 UZS