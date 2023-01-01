Bhutanese ngultrums to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert BTN to UZS at the real exchange rate

1000 btn
147589 uzs

1.00000 BTN = 147.58900 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.377618.42180.92190.8050561.348051.67351.54763
1 CAD0.7259113.37240.6692170.584390.978551.214791.12342
1 ZAR0.05428370.07478110.05004470.04370130.07317690.09084350.0840107
1 EUR1.08471.4942819.982110.873251.462231.815251.67871

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Uzbekistan Som
1 BTN147.58900 UZS
5 BTN737.94500 UZS
10 BTN1475.89000 UZS
20 BTN2951.78000 UZS
50 BTN7379.45000 UZS
100 BTN14758.90000 UZS
250 BTN36897.25000 UZS
500 BTN73794.50000 UZS
1000 BTN147589.00000 UZS
2000 BTN295178.00000 UZS
5000 BTN737945.00000 UZS
10000 BTN1475890.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 UZS0.00678 BTN
5 UZS0.03388 BTN
10 UZS0.06776 BTN
20 UZS0.13551 BTN
50 UZS0.33878 BTN
100 UZS0.67756 BTN
250 UZS1.69389 BTN
500 UZS3.38779 BTN
1000 UZS6.77557 BTN
2000 UZS13.55114 BTN
5000 UZS33.87785 BTN
10000 UZS67.75570 BTN