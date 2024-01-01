1 thousand Uzbekistan soms to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert UZS to BTN at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = Nu.0.006555 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:53
UZS to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BTN
1 UZS to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00660.0067
Low0.00660.0066
Average0.00660.0066
Change-0.00%-1.32%
1 UZS to BTN stats

The performance of UZS to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0066 and a 30 day low of 0.0066. This means the 30 day average was 0.0066. The change for UZS to BTN was -0.00.

The performance of UZS to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0067 and a 90 day low of 0.0066. This means the 90 day average was 0.0066. The change for UZS to BTN was -1.32.

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 UZS0.00655 BTN
5 UZS0.03277 BTN
10 UZS0.06555 BTN
20 UZS0.13109 BTN
50 UZS0.32774 BTN
100 UZS0.65547 BTN
250 UZS1.63868 BTN
500 UZS3.27735 BTN
1000 UZS6.55470 BTN
2000 UZS13.10940 BTN
5000 UZS32.77350 BTN
10000 UZS65.54700 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Uzbekistan Som
1 BTN152.56200 UZS
5 BTN762.81000 UZS
10 BTN1,525.62000 UZS
20 BTN3,051.24000 UZS
50 BTN7,628.10000 UZS
100 BTN15,256.20000 UZS
250 BTN38,140.50000 UZS
500 BTN76,281.00000 UZS
1000 BTN152,562.00000 UZS
2000 BTN305,124.00000 UZS
5000 BTN762,810.00000 UZS
10000 BTN1,525,620.00000 UZS