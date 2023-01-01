500 Bhutanese ngultrums to Uzbekistan soms

Convert BTN to UZS at the real exchange rate

500 btn
73,801 uzs

1.00000 BTN = 147.60200 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:51
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Uzbekistan Som
1 BTN147.60200 UZS
5 BTN738.01000 UZS
10 BTN1476.02000 UZS
20 BTN2952.04000 UZS
50 BTN7380.10000 UZS
100 BTN14760.20000 UZS
250 BTN36900.50000 UZS
500 BTN73801.00000 UZS
1000 BTN147602.00000 UZS
2000 BTN295204.00000 UZS
5000 BTN738010.00000 UZS
10000 BTN1476020.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 UZS0.00677 BTN
5 UZS0.03387 BTN
10 UZS0.06775 BTN
20 UZS0.13550 BTN
50 UZS0.33875 BTN
100 UZS0.67750 BTN
250 UZS1.69374 BTN
500 UZS3.38748 BTN
1000 UZS6.77497 BTN
2000 UZS13.54994 BTN
5000 UZS33.87485 BTN
10000 UZS67.74970 BTN