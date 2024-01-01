500 Bhutanese ngultrums to Uzbekistan soms

Convert BTN to UZS at the real exchange rate

500 btn
75,892.50 uzs

1.000 BTN = 151.8 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:20
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.7761.4651.6490.96917.763
1 GBP1.17211.244103.9711.7161.9311.13520.803
1 USD0.9410.804183.5581.3791.5520.91216.719
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Uzbekistan Som
1 BTN151.78500 UZS
5 BTN758.92500 UZS
10 BTN1,517.85000 UZS
20 BTN3,035.70000 UZS
50 BTN7,589.25000 UZS
100 BTN15,178.50000 UZS
250 BTN37,946.25000 UZS
500 BTN75,892.50000 UZS
1000 BTN151,785.00000 UZS
2000 BTN303,570.00000 UZS
5000 BTN758,925.00000 UZS
10000 BTN1,517,850.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 UZS0.00659 BTN
5 UZS0.03294 BTN
10 UZS0.06588 BTN
20 UZS0.13177 BTN
50 UZS0.32941 BTN
100 UZS0.65883 BTN
250 UZS1.64706 BTN
500 UZS3.29413 BTN
1000 UZS6.58825 BTN
2000 UZS13.17650 BTN
5000 UZS32.94125 BTN
10000 UZS65.88250 BTN