Bhutanese ngultrums to Georgian laris today

Convert BTN to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
32.37 gel

Nu.1.000 BTN = ₾0.03237 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03310.0344
Low0.03220.0320
Average0.03250.0331
Change-2.30%0.79%
1 BTN to GEL stats

The performance of BTN to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0331 and a 30 day low of 0.0322. This means the 30 day average was 0.0325. The change for BTN to GEL was -2.30.

The performance of BTN to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0344 and a 90 day low of 0.0320. This means the 90 day average was 0.0331. The change for BTN to GEL was 0.79.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Georgian Lari
1 BTN0.03237 GEL
5 BTN0.16185 GEL
10 BTN0.32370 GEL
20 BTN0.64740 GEL
50 BTN1.61849 GEL
100 BTN3.23698 GEL
250 BTN8.09245 GEL
500 BTN16.18490 GEL
1000 BTN32.36980 GEL
2000 BTN64.73960 GEL
5000 BTN161.84900 GEL
10000 BTN323.69800 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GEL30.89300 BTN
5 GEL154.46500 BTN
10 GEL308.93000 BTN
20 GEL617.86000 BTN
50 GEL1,544.65000 BTN
100 GEL3,089.30000 BTN
250 GEL7,723.25000 BTN
500 GEL15,446.50000 BTN
1000 GEL30,893.00000 BTN
2000 GEL61,786.00000 BTN
5000 GEL154,465.00000 BTN
10000 GEL308,930.00000 BTN