1.000 BTN = 0.03192 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:20
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Georgian Lari
1 BTN0.03192 GEL
5 BTN0.15960 GEL
10 BTN0.31919 GEL
20 BTN0.63838 GEL
50 BTN1.59595 GEL
100 BTN3.19190 GEL
250 BTN7.97975 GEL
500 BTN15.95950 GEL
1000 BTN31.91900 GEL
2000 BTN63.83800 GEL
5000 BTN159.59500 GEL
10000 BTN319.19000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GEL31.32930 BTN
5 GEL156.64650 BTN
10 GEL313.29300 BTN
20 GEL626.58600 BTN
50 GEL1,566.46500 BTN
100 GEL3,132.93000 BTN
250 GEL7,832.32500 BTN
500 GEL15,664.65000 BTN
1000 GEL31,329.30000 BTN
2000 GEL62,658.60000 BTN
5000 GEL156,646.50000 BTN
10000 GEL313,293.00000 BTN