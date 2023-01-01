1 thousand Georgian laris to Bhutanese ngultrums
Convert GEL to BTN at the real exchange rate
|Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bhutanese Ngultrum
|1 GEL
|31.02690 BTN
|5 GEL
|155.13450 BTN
|10 GEL
|310.26900 BTN
|20 GEL
|620.53800 BTN
|50 GEL
|1551.34500 BTN
|100 GEL
|3102.69000 BTN
|250 GEL
|7756.72500 BTN
|500 GEL
|15513.45000 BTN
|1000 GEL
|31026.90000 BTN
|2000 GEL
|62053.80000 BTN
|5000 GEL
|155134.50000 BTN
|10000 GEL
|310269.00000 BTN