250 gel
7756.65 btn

1.00000 GEL = 31.02660 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:31 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 BTN
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.0478587.16761.433091.646660.962218.5127
1GBP1.1536711.20885100.5611.653281.899661.1100621.3571
1USD0.954350.827232183.18711.367651.571460.9182517.6673
1INR0.01147220.009944240.012021110.01644070.01889070.01103840.21238

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GEL31.02660 BTN
5 GEL155.13300 BTN
10 GEL310.26600 BTN
20 GEL620.53200 BTN
50 GEL1551.33000 BTN
100 GEL3102.66000 BTN
250 GEL7756.65000 BTN
500 GEL15513.30000 BTN
1000 GEL31026.60000 BTN
2000 GEL62053.20000 BTN
5000 GEL155133.00000 BTN
10000 GEL310266.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Georgian Lari
1 BTN0.03223 GEL
5 BTN0.16115 GEL
10 BTN0.32230 GEL
20 BTN0.64461 GEL
50 BTN1.61152 GEL
100 BTN3.22304 GEL
250 BTN8.05760 GEL
500 BTN16.11520 GEL
1000 BTN32.23040 GEL
2000 BTN64.46080 GEL
5000 BTN161.15200 GEL
10000 BTN322.30400 GEL