Bhutanese ngultrums to Georgian laris today

Convert BTN to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
32.42 gel

1.00000 BTN = 0.03242 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:42
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Georgian Lari
1 BTN0.03242 GEL
5 BTN0.16210 GEL
10 BTN0.32420 GEL
20 BTN0.64841 GEL
50 BTN1.62101 GEL
100 BTN3.24203 GEL
250 BTN8.10507 GEL
500 BTN16.21015 GEL
1000 BTN32.42030 GEL
2000 BTN64.84060 GEL
5000 BTN162.10150 GEL
10000 BTN324.20300 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GEL30.84480 BTN
5 GEL154.22400 BTN
10 GEL308.44800 BTN
20 GEL616.89600 BTN
50 GEL1542.24000 BTN
100 GEL3084.48000 BTN
250 GEL7711.20000 BTN
500 GEL15422.40000 BTN
1000 GEL30844.80000 BTN
2000 GEL61689.60000 BTN
5000 GEL154224.00000 BTN
10000 GEL308448.00000 BTN