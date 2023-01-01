10 thousand Bhutanese ngultrums to Georgian laris

Convert BTN to GEL at the real exchange rate

10,000 btn
319.62 gel

1.00000 BTN = 0.03196 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Georgian Lari
1 BTN0.03196 GEL
5 BTN0.15981 GEL
10 BTN0.31962 GEL
20 BTN0.63924 GEL
50 BTN1.59811 GEL
100 BTN3.19621 GEL
250 BTN7.99052 GEL
500 BTN15.98105 GEL
1000 BTN31.96210 GEL
2000 BTN63.92420 GEL
5000 BTN159.81050 GEL
10000 BTN319.62100 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GEL31.28710 BTN
5 GEL156.43550 BTN
10 GEL312.87100 BTN
20 GEL625.74200 BTN
50 GEL1564.35500 BTN
100 GEL3128.71000 BTN
250 GEL7821.77500 BTN
500 GEL15643.55000 BTN
1000 GEL31287.10000 BTN
2000 GEL62574.20000 BTN
5000 GEL156435.50000 BTN
10000 GEL312871.00000 BTN