Convert GEL to BTN at the real exchange rate

50 Georgian laris to Bhutanese ngultrums

50 gel
1,465.73 btn

₾1.000 GEL = Nu.29.31 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.5181.4661.6130.95919.194
1 GBP1.18211.268105.8051.7321.9061.13322.686
1 USD0.9320.789183.4621.3671.5040.89417.895
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.214

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GEL29.31460 BTN
5 GEL146.57300 BTN
10 GEL293.14600 BTN
20 GEL586.29200 BTN
50 GEL1,465.73000 BTN
100 GEL2,931.46000 BTN
250 GEL7,328.65000 BTN
500 GEL14,657.30000 BTN
1000 GEL29,314.60000 BTN
2000 GEL58,629.20000 BTN
5000 GEL146,573.00000 BTN
10000 GEL293,146.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Georgian Lari
1 BTN0.03411 GEL
5 BTN0.17056 GEL
10 BTN0.34113 GEL
20 BTN0.68225 GEL
50 BTN1.70564 GEL
100 BTN3.41127 GEL
250 BTN8.52818 GEL
500 BTN17.05635 GEL
1000 BTN34.11270 GEL
2000 BTN68.22540 GEL
5000 BTN170.56350 GEL
10000 BTN341.12700 GEL