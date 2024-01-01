Bhutanese ngultrums to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert BTN to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
117.65 mad

Nu.1.000 BTN = د.م.0.1176 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11870.1205
Low0.11730.1173
Average0.11790.1190
Change-0.78%-2.40%
1 BTN to MAD stats

The performance of BTN to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1187 and a 30 day low of 0.1173. This means the 30 day average was 0.1179. The change for BTN to MAD was -0.78.

The performance of BTN to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1205 and a 90 day low of 0.1173. This means the 90 day average was 0.1190. The change for BTN to MAD was -2.40.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Moroccan Dirham
1 BTN0.11765 MAD
5 BTN0.58823 MAD
10 BTN1.17645 MAD
20 BTN2.35290 MAD
50 BTN5.88225 MAD
100 BTN11.76450 MAD
250 BTN29.41125 MAD
500 BTN58.82250 MAD
1000 BTN117.64500 MAD
2000 BTN235.29000 MAD
5000 BTN588.22500 MAD
10000 BTN1,176.45000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MAD8.50018 BTN
5 MAD42.50090 BTN
10 MAD85.00180 BTN
20 MAD170.00360 BTN
50 MAD425.00900 BTN
100 MAD850.01800 BTN
250 MAD2,125.04500 BTN
500 MAD4,250.09000 BTN
1000 MAD8,500.18000 BTN
2000 MAD17,000.36000 BTN
5000 MAD42,500.90000 BTN
10000 MAD85,001.80000 BTN