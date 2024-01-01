Bhutanese ngultrums to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert BTN to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
120.93 mad

1.000 BTN = 0.1209 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:24
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Moroccan Dirham
1 BTN0.12093 MAD
5 BTN0.60464 MAD
10 BTN1.20927 MAD
20 BTN2.41854 MAD
50 BTN6.04635 MAD
100 BTN12.09270 MAD
250 BTN30.23175 MAD
500 BTN60.46350 MAD
1000 BTN120.92700 MAD
2000 BTN241.85400 MAD
5000 BTN604.63500 MAD
10000 BTN1,209.27000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MAD8.26943 BTN
5 MAD41.34715 BTN
10 MAD82.69430 BTN
20 MAD165.38860 BTN
50 MAD413.47150 BTN
100 MAD826.94300 BTN
250 MAD2,067.35750 BTN
500 MAD4,134.71500 BTN
1000 MAD8,269.43000 BTN
2000 MAD16,538.86000 BTN
5000 MAD41,347.15000 BTN
10000 MAD82,694.30000 BTN