1 Moroccan dirham to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert MAD to BTN at the real exchange rate

1 mad
8.26 btn

1.00000 MAD = 8.25856 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MAD8.25856 BTN
5 MAD41.29280 BTN
10 MAD82.58560 BTN
20 MAD165.17120 BTN
50 MAD412.92800 BTN
100 MAD825.85600 BTN
250 MAD2064.64000 BTN
500 MAD4129.28000 BTN
1000 MAD8258.56000 BTN
2000 MAD16517.12000 BTN
5000 MAD41292.80000 BTN
10000 MAD82585.60000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Moroccan Dirham
1 BTN0.12109 MAD
5 BTN0.60543 MAD
10 BTN1.21087 MAD
20 BTN2.42174 MAD
50 BTN6.05435 MAD
100 BTN12.10870 MAD
250 BTN30.27175 MAD
500 BTN60.54350 MAD
1000 BTN121.08700 MAD
2000 BTN242.17400 MAD
5000 BTN605.43500 MAD
10000 BTN1210.87000 MAD