5000 Moroccan dirhams to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert MAD to BTN at the real exchange rate

5,000 mad
41,290.35 btn

1.00000 MAD = 8.25807 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:26
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MAD8.25807 BTN
5 MAD41.29035 BTN
10 MAD82.58070 BTN
20 MAD165.16140 BTN
50 MAD412.90350 BTN
100 MAD825.80700 BTN
250 MAD2064.51750 BTN
500 MAD4129.03500 BTN
1000 MAD8258.07000 BTN
2000 MAD16516.14000 BTN
5000 MAD41290.35000 BTN
10000 MAD82580.70000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Moroccan Dirham
1 BTN0.12109 MAD
5 BTN0.60547 MAD
10 BTN1.21094 MAD
20 BTN2.42188 MAD
50 BTN6.05470 MAD
100 BTN12.10940 MAD
250 BTN30.27350 MAD
500 BTN60.54700 MAD
1000 BTN121.09400 MAD
2000 BTN242.18800 MAD
5000 BTN605.47000 MAD
10000 BTN1210.94000 MAD