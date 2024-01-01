1 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert MAD to BTN at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = Nu.8.444 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:56
MAD to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BTN
1 MAD to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.60038.7092
Low8.43068.4306
Average8.50878.5678
Change-0.53%-2.63%
1 MAD to BTN stats

The performance of MAD to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.6003 and a 30 day low of 8.4306. This means the 30 day average was 8.5087. The change for MAD to BTN was -0.53.

The performance of MAD to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.7092 and a 90 day low of 8.4306. This means the 90 day average was 8.5678. The change for MAD to BTN was -2.63.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MAD8.44358 BTN
5 MAD42.21790 BTN
10 MAD84.43580 BTN
20 MAD168.87160 BTN
50 MAD422.17900 BTN
100 MAD844.35800 BTN
250 MAD2,110.89500 BTN
500 MAD4,221.79000 BTN
1000 MAD8,443.58000 BTN
2000 MAD16,887.16000 BTN
5000 MAD42,217.90000 BTN
10000 MAD84,435.80000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Moroccan Dirham
1 BTN0.11843 MAD
5 BTN0.59216 MAD
10 BTN1.18433 MAD
20 BTN2.36866 MAD
50 BTN5.92165 MAD
100 BTN11.84330 MAD
250 BTN29.60825 MAD
500 BTN59.21650 MAD
1000 BTN118.43300 MAD
2000 BTN236.86600 MAD
5000 BTN592.16500 MAD
10000 BTN1,184.33000 MAD