Convert MAD to BTN at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Bhutanese ngultrums

1,000 mad
8,396.82 btn

د.م.1.000 MAD = Nu.8.397 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1612.4680.7880.9341.3661.5051.35518.248
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.03
1 GBP1.268776.85411.1841.7331.9091.71823.145
1 EUR1.071655.9530.84411.4631.6121.45119.543

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MAD8.39682 BTN
5 MAD41.98410 BTN
10 MAD83.96820 BTN
20 MAD167.93640 BTN
50 MAD419.84100 BTN
100 MAD839.68200 BTN
250 MAD2,099.20500 BTN
500 MAD4,198.41000 BTN
1000 MAD8,396.82000 BTN
2000 MAD16,793.64000 BTN
5000 MAD41,984.10000 BTN
10000 MAD83,968.20000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Moroccan Dirham
1 BTN0.11909 MAD
5 BTN0.59547 MAD
10 BTN1.19093 MAD
20 BTN2.38186 MAD
50 BTN5.95465 MAD
100 BTN11.90930 MAD
250 BTN29.77325 MAD
500 BTN59.54650 MAD
1000 BTN119.09300 MAD
2000 BTN238.18600 MAD
5000 BTN595.46500 MAD
10000 BTN1,190.93000 MAD