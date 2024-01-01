Convert MAD to BTN at the real exchange rate

1 Moroccan dirham to Bhutanese ngultrums

1 mad
8.40 btn

د.م.1.000 MAD = Nu.8.401 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1612.4650.7880.9341.3661.5051.35518.248
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.03
1 GBP1.268776.8211.1841.7331.9091.71823.145
1 EUR1.071655.950.84411.4631.6121.45119.543

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirham

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MAD8.40132 BTN
5 MAD42.00660 BTN
10 MAD84.01320 BTN
20 MAD168.02640 BTN
50 MAD420.06600 BTN
100 MAD840.13200 BTN
250 MAD2,100.33000 BTN
500 MAD4,200.66000 BTN
1000 MAD8,401.32000 BTN
2000 MAD16,802.64000 BTN
5000 MAD42,006.60000 BTN
10000 MAD84,013.20000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Moroccan Dirham
1 BTN0.11903 MAD
5 BTN0.59515 MAD
10 BTN1.19029 MAD
20 BTN2.38058 MAD
50 BTN5.95145 MAD
100 BTN11.90290 MAD
250 BTN29.75725 MAD
500 BTN59.51450 MAD
1000 BTN119.02900 MAD
2000 BTN238.05800 MAD
5000 BTN595.14500 MAD
10000 BTN1,190.29000 MAD