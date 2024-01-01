Bhutanese ngultrums to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert BTN to SVC at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
104.52 svc

Nu.1.000 BTN = ₡0.1045 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to SVC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10490.1054
Low0.10450.1045
Average0.10470.1048
Change-0.32%-0.40%
1 BTN to SVC stats

The performance of BTN to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1049 and a 30 day low of 0.1045. This means the 30 day average was 0.1047. The change for BTN to SVC was -0.32.

The performance of BTN to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1054 and a 90 day low of 0.1045. This means the 90 day average was 0.1048. The change for BTN to SVC was -0.40.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Salvadoran Colón
1 BTN0.10452 SVC
5 BTN0.52258 SVC
10 BTN1.04515 SVC
20 BTN2.09030 SVC
50 BTN5.22575 SVC
100 BTN10.45150 SVC
250 BTN26.12875 SVC
500 BTN52.25750 SVC
1000 BTN104.51500 SVC
2000 BTN209.03000 SVC
5000 BTN522.57500 SVC
10000 BTN1,045.15000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SVC9.56800 BTN
5 SVC47.84000 BTN
10 SVC95.68000 BTN
20 SVC191.36000 BTN
50 SVC478.40000 BTN
100 SVC956.80000 BTN
250 SVC2,392.00000 BTN
500 SVC4,784.00000 BTN
1000 SVC9,568.00000 BTN
2000 SVC19,136.00000 BTN
5000 SVC47,840.00000 BTN
10000 SVC95,680.00000 BTN