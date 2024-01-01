Bhutanese ngultrums to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert BTN to TTD at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
80.69 ttd

Nu.1.000 BTN = TT$0.08069 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to TTD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08120.0816
Low0.08060.0803
Average0.08090.0811
Change-0.27%0.46%
1 BTN to TTD stats

The performance of BTN to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0812 and a 30 day low of 0.0806. This means the 30 day average was 0.0809. The change for BTN to TTD was -0.27.

The performance of BTN to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0816 and a 90 day low of 0.0803. This means the 90 day average was 0.0811. The change for BTN to TTD was 0.46.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 BTN0.08069 TTD
5 BTN0.40345 TTD
10 BTN0.80689 TTD
20 BTN1.61378 TTD
50 BTN4.03446 TTD
100 BTN8.06892 TTD
250 BTN20.17230 TTD
500 BTN40.34460 TTD
1000 BTN80.68920 TTD
2000 BTN161.37840 TTD
5000 BTN403.44600 TTD
10000 BTN806.89200 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 TTD12.39320 BTN
5 TTD61.96600 BTN
10 TTD123.93200 BTN
20 TTD247.86400 BTN
50 TTD619.66000 BTN
100 TTD1,239.32000 BTN
250 TTD3,098.30000 BTN
500 TTD6,196.60000 BTN
1000 TTD12,393.20000 BTN
2000 TTD24,786.40000 BTN
5000 TTD61,966.00000 BTN
10000 TTD123,932.00000 BTN