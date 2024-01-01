Bhutanese ngultrums to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert BTN to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
9.33 imp

Nu.1.000 BTN = £0.009328 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

BTN to IMP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00940.0096
Low0.00920.0092
Average0.00930.0094
Change-0.70%-2.47%
1 BTN to IMP stats

The performance of BTN to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0094 and a 30 day low of 0.0092. This means the 30 day average was 0.0093. The change for BTN to IMP was -0.70.

The performance of BTN to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0096 and a 90 day low of 0.0092. This means the 90 day average was 0.0094. The change for BTN to IMP was -2.47.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Isle of Man pound
1 BTN0.00933 IMP
5 BTN0.04664 IMP
10 BTN0.09328 IMP
20 BTN0.18656 IMP
50 BTN0.46640 IMP
100 BTN0.93281 IMP
250 BTN2.33202 IMP
500 BTN4.66403 IMP
1000 BTN9.32806 IMP
2000 BTN18.65612 IMP
5000 BTN46.64030 IMP
10000 BTN93.28060 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 IMP107.20300 BTN
5 IMP536.01500 BTN
10 IMP1,072.03000 BTN
20 IMP2,144.06000 BTN
50 IMP5,360.15000 BTN
100 IMP10,720.30000 BTN
250 IMP26,800.75000 BTN
500 IMP53,601.50000 BTN
1000 IMP107,203.00000 BTN
2000 IMP214,406.00000 BTN
5000 IMP536,015.00000 BTN
10000 IMP1,072,030.00000 BTN