Bhutanese ngultrums to Lebanese pounds today

Convert BTN to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
1,069,040 lbp

Nu.1.000 BTN = ل.ل.1,069 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to LBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,072.74001,077.7100
Low1,068.65001,068.6500
Average1,070.63771,072.4440
Change-0.32%-0.44%
1 BTN to LBP stats

The performance of BTN to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,072.7400 and a 30 day low of 1,068.6500. This means the 30 day average was 1,070.6377. The change for BTN to LBP was -0.32.

The performance of BTN to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,077.7100 and a 90 day low of 1,068.6500. This means the 90 day average was 1,072.4440. The change for BTN to LBP was -0.44.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Lebanese Pound
1 BTN1,069.04000 LBP
5 BTN5,345.20000 LBP
10 BTN10,690.40000 LBP
20 BTN21,380.80000 LBP
50 BTN53,452.00000 LBP
100 BTN106,904.00000 LBP
250 BTN267,260.00000 LBP
500 BTN534,520.00000 LBP
1000 BTN1,069,040.00000 LBP
2000 BTN2,138,080.00000 LBP
5000 BTN5,345,200.00000 LBP
10000 BTN10,690,400.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 LBP0.00094 BTN
5 LBP0.00468 BTN
10 LBP0.00935 BTN
20 LBP0.01871 BTN
50 LBP0.04677 BTN
100 LBP0.09354 BTN
250 LBP0.23385 BTN
500 LBP0.46771 BTN
1000 LBP0.93542 BTN
2000 LBP1.87084 BTN
5000 LBP4.67710 BTN
10000 LBP9.35419 BTN