Bhutanese ngultrums to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert BTN to TMT at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
41.81 tmt

Nu.1.000 BTN = T0.04181 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BTN to TMT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BTN to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04190.0421
Low0.04180.0418
Average0.04190.0419
Change-0.32%-0.40%
View full history

1 BTN to TMT stats

The performance of BTN to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0419 and a 30 day low of 0.0418. This means the 30 day average was 0.0419. The change for BTN to TMT was -0.32.

The performance of BTN to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0421 and a 90 day low of 0.0418. This means the 90 day average was 0.0419. The change for BTN to TMT was -0.40.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Turkmenistani Manat
1 BTN0.04181 TMT
5 BTN0.20903 TMT
10 BTN0.41806 TMT
20 BTN0.83612 TMT
50 BTN2.09030 TMT
100 BTN4.18060 TMT
250 BTN10.45150 TMT
500 BTN20.90300 TMT
1000 BTN41.80600 TMT
2000 BTN83.61200 TMT
5000 BTN209.03000 TMT
10000 BTN418.06000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 TMT23.92000 BTN
5 TMT119.60000 BTN
10 TMT239.20000 BTN
20 TMT478.40000 BTN
50 TMT1,196.00000 BTN
100 TMT2,392.00000 BTN
250 TMT5,980.00000 BTN
500 TMT11,960.00000 BTN
1000 TMT23,920.00000 BTN
2000 TMT47,840.00000 BTN
5000 TMT119,600.00000 BTN
10000 TMT239,200.00000 BTN