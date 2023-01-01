10 thousand Turkmenistani manats to Bhutanese ngultrums
Convert TMT to BTN at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Bhutanese ngultrums
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manats
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Bhutanese Ngultrum
|1 TMT
|23.81750 BTN
|5 TMT
|119.08750 BTN
|10 TMT
|238.17500 BTN
|20 TMT
|476.35000 BTN
|50 TMT
|1190.87500 BTN
|100 TMT
|2381.75000 BTN
|250 TMT
|5954.37500 BTN
|500 TMT
|11908.75000 BTN
|1000 TMT
|23817.50000 BTN
|2000 TMT
|47635.00000 BTN
|5000 TMT
|119087.50000 BTN
|10000 TMT
|238175.00000 BTN