Bhutanese ngultrums to Danish kroner today

Convert BTN to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
81.69 dkk

Nu.1.000 BTN = kr0.08169 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BTN to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BTN to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08270.0836
Low0.08160.0816
Average0.08220.0827
Change-1.18%-1.77%
View full history

1 BTN to DKK stats

The performance of BTN to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0827 and a 30 day low of 0.0816. This means the 30 day average was 0.0822. The change for BTN to DKK was -1.18.

The performance of BTN to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0836 and a 90 day low of 0.0816. This means the 90 day average was 0.0827. The change for BTN to DKK was -1.77.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Danish Krone
1 BTN0.08169 DKK
5 BTN0.40844 DKK
10 BTN0.81689 DKK
20 BTN1.63377 DKK
50 BTN4.08444 DKK
100 BTN8.16887 DKK
250 BTN20.42218 DKK
500 BTN40.84435 DKK
1000 BTN81.68870 DKK
2000 BTN163.37740 DKK
5000 BTN408.44350 DKK
10000 BTN816.88700 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 DKK12.24160 BTN
5 DKK61.20800 BTN
10 DKK122.41600 BTN
20 DKK244.83200 BTN
50 DKK612.08000 BTN
100 DKK1,224.16000 BTN
250 DKK3,060.40000 BTN
500 DKK6,120.80000 BTN
1000 DKK12,241.60000 BTN
2000 DKK24,483.20000 BTN
5000 DKK61,208.00000 BTN
10000 DKK122,416.00000 BTN