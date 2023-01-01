Bhutanese ngultrums to Danish kroner today

Convert BTN to DKK at the real exchange rate

1000 btn
82.50 dkk

1.00000 BTN = 0.08250 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.373318.32610.92040.8051851.347251.66751.54166
1 CAD0.728173113.34460.6702010.5863140.9810311.214231.1226
1 ZAR0.0545670.074936810.05022270.04393650.07351540.09099050.0841239
1 EUR1.08651.4920919.911310.87481.463791.811741.67502

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Danish Krone
1 BTN0.08250 DKK
5 BTN0.41249 DKK
10 BTN0.82497 DKK
20 BTN1.64995 DKK
50 BTN4.12486 DKK
100 BTN8.24973 DKK
250 BTN20.62432 DKK
500 BTN41.24865 DKK
1000 BTN82.49730 DKK
2000 BTN164.99460 DKK
5000 BTN412.48650 DKK
10000 BTN824.97300 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 DKK12.12160 BTN
5 DKK60.60800 BTN
10 DKK121.21600 BTN
20 DKK242.43200 BTN
50 DKK606.08000 BTN
100 DKK1212.16000 BTN
250 DKK3030.40000 BTN
500 DKK6060.80000 BTN
1000 DKK12121.60000 BTN
2000 DKK24243.20000 BTN
5000 DKK60608.00000 BTN
10000 DKK121216.00000 BTN