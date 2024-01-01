250 Danish kroner to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert DKK to BTN at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = Nu.12.17 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
DKK to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BTN
1 DKK to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.540912.5742
Low12.166212.1007
Average12.359812.3786
Change-2.25%-0.03%
1 DKK to BTN stats

The performance of DKK to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.5409 and a 30 day low of 12.1662. This means the 30 day average was 12.3598. The change for DKK to BTN was -2.25.

The performance of DKK to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.5742 and a 90 day low of 12.1007. This means the 90 day average was 12.3786. The change for DKK to BTN was -0.03.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.390.832300.0751.61611.890.788
1 USD0.926110.550.77277.951.49710.9384.094
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3460.1421.0367.971
1 GBP1.2021.29813.6931360.7511.94314.186109.145

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 DKK12.16620 BTN
5 DKK60.83100 BTN
10 DKK121.66200 BTN
20 DKK243.32400 BTN
50 DKK608.31000 BTN
100 DKK1,216.62000 BTN
250 DKK3,041.55000 BTN
500 DKK6,083.10000 BTN
1000 DKK12,166.20000 BTN
2000 DKK24,332.40000 BTN
5000 DKK60,831.00000 BTN
10000 DKK121,662.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Danish Krone
1 BTN0.08220 DKK
5 BTN0.41098 DKK
10 BTN0.82195 DKK
20 BTN1.64391 DKK
50 BTN4.10977 DKK
100 BTN8.21953 DKK
250 BTN20.54883 DKK
500 BTN41.09765 DKK
1000 BTN82.19530 DKK
2000 BTN164.39060 DKK
5000 BTN410.97650 DKK
10000 BTN821.95300 DKK