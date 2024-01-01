Bhutanese ngultrums to Egyptian pounds today

Convert BTN to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
581.33 egp

Nu.1.000 BTN = E£0.5813 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.58160.5816
Low0.57410.5601
Average0.57670.5720
Change1.10%1.06%
View full history

1 BTN to EGP stats

The performance of BTN to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5816 and a 30 day low of 0.5741. This means the 30 day average was 0.5767. The change for BTN to EGP was 1.10.

The performance of BTN to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5816 and a 90 day low of 0.5601. This means the 90 day average was 0.5720. The change for BTN to EGP was 1.06.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Egyptian Pound
1 BTN0.58133 EGP
5 BTN2.90663 EGP
10 BTN5.81326 EGP
20 BTN11.62652 EGP
50 BTN29.06630 EGP
100 BTN58.13260 EGP
250 BTN145.33150 EGP
500 BTN290.66300 EGP
1000 BTN581.32600 EGP
2000 BTN1,162.65200 EGP
5000 BTN2,906.63000 EGP
10000 BTN5,813.26000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 EGP1.72021 BTN
5 EGP8.60105 BTN
10 EGP17.20210 BTN
20 EGP34.40420 BTN
50 EGP86.01050 BTN
100 EGP172.02100 BTN
250 EGP430.05250 BTN
500 EGP860.10500 BTN
1000 EGP1,720.21000 BTN
2000 EGP3,440.42000 BTN
5000 EGP8,601.05000 BTN
10000 EGP17,202.10000 BTN