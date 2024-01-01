2,000 Bhutanese ngultrums to Egyptian pounds

Convert BTN to EGP at the real exchange rate

2,000 btn
1,156.28 egp

1.000 BTN = 0.5781 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.37918.9850.9410.8041.3631.6941.553
1 CAD0.725113.7660.6830.5830.9881.2281.126
1 ZAR0.0530.07310.050.0420.0720.0890.082
1 EUR1.0621.46520.16710.8541.4481.7991.649

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Egyptian Pound
1 BTN0.57814 EGP
5 BTN2.89069 EGP
10 BTN5.78138 EGP
20 BTN11.56276 EGP
50 BTN28.90690 EGP
100 BTN57.81380 EGP
250 BTN144.53450 EGP
500 BTN289.06900 EGP
1000 BTN578.13800 EGP
2000 BTN1,156.27600 EGP
5000 BTN2,890.69000 EGP
10000 BTN5,781.38000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 EGP1.72969 BTN
5 EGP8.64845 BTN
10 EGP17.29690 BTN
20 EGP34.59380 BTN
50 EGP86.48450 BTN
100 EGP172.96900 BTN
250 EGP432.42250 BTN
500 EGP864.84500 BTN
1000 EGP1,729.69000 BTN
2000 EGP3,459.38000 BTN
5000 EGP8,648.45000 BTN
10000 EGP17,296.90000 BTN