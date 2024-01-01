10 Bhutanese ngultrums to Egyptian pounds

Convert BTN to EGP at the real exchange rate

10 btn
5.78 egp

1.000 BTN = 0.5781 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.37918.9850.9410.8041.3631.6931.552
1 CAD0.725113.7680.6830.5830.9881.2281.126
1 ZAR0.0530.07310.050.0420.0720.0890.082
1 EUR1.0621.46520.16910.8541.4481.7991.649

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Egyptian Pound
1 BTN0.57811 EGP
5 BTN2.89053 EGP
10 BTN5.78106 EGP
20 BTN11.56212 EGP
50 BTN28.90530 EGP
100 BTN57.81060 EGP
250 BTN144.52650 EGP
500 BTN289.05300 EGP
1000 BTN578.10600 EGP
2000 BTN1,156.21200 EGP
5000 BTN2,890.53000 EGP
10000 BTN5,781.06000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 EGP1.72979 BTN
5 EGP8.64895 BTN
10 EGP17.29790 BTN
20 EGP34.59580 BTN
50 EGP86.48950 BTN
100 EGP172.97900 BTN
250 EGP432.44750 BTN
500 EGP864.89500 BTN
1000 EGP1,729.79000 BTN
2000 EGP3,459.58000 BTN
5000 EGP8,648.95000 BTN
10000 EGP17,297.90000 BTN