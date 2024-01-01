Bhutanese ngultrums to Egyptian pounds today

Convert BTN to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
564.33 egp

1.000 BTN = 0.5643 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1481.4741.6630.96618.241
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5771.7261.9481.13121.363
1 USD0.9230.788183.1741.361.5340.89116.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Egyptian Pound
1 BTN0.56433 EGP
5 BTN2.82163 EGP
10 BTN5.64326 EGP
20 BTN11.28652 EGP
50 BTN28.21630 EGP
100 BTN56.43260 EGP
250 BTN141.08150 EGP
500 BTN282.16300 EGP
1000 BTN564.32600 EGP
2000 BTN1,128.65200 EGP
5000 BTN2,821.63000 EGP
10000 BTN5,643.26000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 EGP1.77202 BTN
5 EGP8.86010 BTN
10 EGP17.72020 BTN
20 EGP35.44040 BTN
50 EGP88.60100 BTN
100 EGP177.20200 BTN
250 EGP443.00500 BTN
500 EGP886.01000 BTN
1000 EGP1,772.02000 BTN
2000 EGP3,544.04000 BTN
5000 EGP8,860.10000 BTN
10000 EGP17,720.20000 BTN