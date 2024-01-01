Bhutanese ngultrums to Philippine pesos today

Convert BTN to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
690.91 php

Nu.1.000 BTN = ₱0.6909 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.70140.7063
Low0.69090.6847
Average0.69860.6990
Change-1.46%0.91%
View full history

1 BTN to PHP stats

The performance of BTN to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7014 and a 30 day low of 0.6909. This means the 30 day average was 0.6986. The change for BTN to PHP was -1.46.

The performance of BTN to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7063 and a 90 day low of 0.6847. This means the 90 day average was 0.6990. The change for BTN to PHP was 0.91.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Philippine Peso
1 BTN0.69091 PHP
5 BTN3.45455 PHP
10 BTN6.90909 PHP
20 BTN13.81818 PHP
50 BTN34.54545 PHP
100 BTN69.09090 PHP
250 BTN172.72725 PHP
500 BTN345.45450 PHP
1000 BTN690.90900 PHP
2000 BTN1,381.81800 PHP
5000 BTN3,454.54500 PHP
10000 BTN6,909.09000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 PHP1.44737 BTN
5 PHP7.23685 BTN
10 PHP14.47370 BTN
20 PHP28.94740 BTN
50 PHP72.36850 BTN
100 PHP144.73700 BTN
250 PHP361.84250 BTN
500 PHP723.68500 BTN
1000 PHP1,447.37000 BTN
2000 PHP2,894.74000 BTN
5000 PHP7,236.85000 BTN
10000 PHP14,473.70000 BTN