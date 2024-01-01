1 thousand Bhutanese ngultrums to Philippine pesos

Convert BTN to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
682.11 php

1.000 BTN = 0.6821 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:38
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.6971.4651.6490.96917.774
1 GBP1.17211.244103.9121.7161.9321.13520.824
1 USD0.9420.804183.5071.3791.5530.91216.734
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Philippine pesos

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Philippine Peso
1 BTN0.68211 PHP
5 BTN3.41054 PHP
10 BTN6.82108 PHP
20 BTN13.64216 PHP
50 BTN34.10540 PHP
100 BTN68.21080 PHP
250 BTN170.52700 PHP
500 BTN341.05400 PHP
1000 BTN682.10800 PHP
2000 BTN1,364.21600 PHP
5000 BTN3,410.54000 PHP
10000 BTN6,821.08000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 PHP1.46604 BTN
5 PHP7.33020 BTN
10 PHP14.66040 BTN
20 PHP29.32080 BTN
50 PHP73.30200 BTN
100 PHP146.60400 BTN
250 PHP366.51000 BTN
500 PHP733.02000 BTN
1000 PHP1,466.04000 BTN
2000 PHP2,932.08000 BTN
5000 PHP7,330.20000 BTN
10000 PHP14,660.40000 BTN