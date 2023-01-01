Bhutanese ngultrums to Philippine pesos today

1,000 btn
669.18 php

1.00000 BTN = 0.66918 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:49
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874851.0873590.521.492821.674390.9646518.7631
1 GBP1.1430511.2429103.4691.706381.913921.1026521.4472
1 USD0.91970.80457183.24831.37291.539880.887217.2558
1 INR0.01104730.00966470.012012310.01649160.01849750.01065730.207281

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Philippine Peso
1 BTN0.66918 PHP
5 BTN3.34592 PHP
10 BTN6.69184 PHP
20 BTN13.38368 PHP
50 BTN33.45920 PHP
100 BTN66.91840 PHP
250 BTN167.29600 PHP
500 BTN334.59200 PHP
1000 BTN669.18400 PHP
2000 BTN1338.36800 PHP
5000 BTN3345.92000 PHP
10000 BTN6691.84000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 PHP1.49436 BTN
5 PHP7.47180 BTN
10 PHP14.94360 BTN
20 PHP29.88720 BTN
50 PHP74.71800 BTN
100 PHP149.43600 BTN
250 PHP373.59000 BTN
500 PHP747.18000 BTN
1000 PHP1494.36000 BTN
2000 PHP2988.72000 BTN
5000 PHP7471.80000 BTN
10000 PHP14943.60000 BTN